Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

