Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $67,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

