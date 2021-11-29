Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 135,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGI opened at $2.16 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGI. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

