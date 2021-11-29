Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Teligent were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Teligent by 902.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teligent by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teligent by 6,400.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Teligent in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Teligent by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGT opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Teligent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

