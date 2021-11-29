Vanguard Group Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic American were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAME opened at $3.97 on Monday. Atlantic American Co. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

