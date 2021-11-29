Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $76.94 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.