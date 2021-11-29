Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 23,300 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,193 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $819.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.