Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 57,973 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSMT opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist cut their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

