Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 12.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.43. 25,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.92 and its 200 day moving average is $295.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

