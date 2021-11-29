Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.45. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.