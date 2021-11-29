Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $118,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $106.16. 4,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

