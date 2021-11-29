Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,764,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $251.55. 35,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.80 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

