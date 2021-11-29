Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lessened by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.91 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.29 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

