Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $238.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

