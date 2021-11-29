Venus Reward Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $321,513.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $321,513.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

