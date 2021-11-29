Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 128.0% in November

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VEOEY opened at $31.53 on Monday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8486 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEOEY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.