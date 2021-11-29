VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Decreased by Columbus Point LLP

Columbus Point LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for about 6.6% of Columbus Point LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after purchasing an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,617,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,114,519. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $241.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

