Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report $44.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $44.15 million. Veritone reported sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $104.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 18,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,943. Veritone has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $855.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.