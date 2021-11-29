Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $362,298.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.31 or 0.00354115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

