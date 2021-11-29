Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $27.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $609.84 million and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Viant Technology by 69.3% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

