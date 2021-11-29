VIG 24 Hour Volume Hits $225.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. VIG has a total market cap of $846,696.19 and $225.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.