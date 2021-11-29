Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

ETR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.08. 10,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,607. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

