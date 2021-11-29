Viking Fund Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

