Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.06. 6,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

