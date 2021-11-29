Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

