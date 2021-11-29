VIMworld (VEED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $291,856.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $291,856.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

