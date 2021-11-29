Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 10.7%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shot up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $39.84. 19,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,157,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of -1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,098 shares of company stock worth $3,192,670. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

