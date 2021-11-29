Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 343.4% in November

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 448,557 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. 24,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

