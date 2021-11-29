Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.52. 200,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,653,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $382.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a one year low of $192.55 and a one year high of $252.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

