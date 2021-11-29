Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $52.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.82.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 412.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 213,150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.