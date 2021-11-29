Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,902,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDGL opened at $0.08 on Monday. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

