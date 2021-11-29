Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €72.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €72.10 ($81.93) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.85 ($73.70).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €2.53 ($2.88) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €49.71 ($56.49). The company had a trading volume of 4,099,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.16 and a 200 day moving average of €54.56. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.