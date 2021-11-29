Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE VNT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. Vontier has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $40,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $8,021,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

