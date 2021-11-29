Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $2,061,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $3,086,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vtex stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 14,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11. Vtex has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

