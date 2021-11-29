Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 315,135 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter worth $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $233,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

