Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,053,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
Vystar Company Profile
