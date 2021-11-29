Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,053,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VYST opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

