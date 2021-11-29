Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.
Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $144.99. 404,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.55. Walt Disney has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
