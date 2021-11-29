Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $144.99. 404,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.55. Walt Disney has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.