Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,375. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

