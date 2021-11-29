Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.51. 3,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

