Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 20,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.94. 17,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.