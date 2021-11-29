Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 10,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,996. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

