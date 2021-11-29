Walter N. George Purchases 1,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FRPT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.67. 304,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.53 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.12 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

