Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,371. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $309.16. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

