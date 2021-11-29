Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $454.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

