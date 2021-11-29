Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $127.72 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $201.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.55 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

