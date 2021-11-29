Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $86.82 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $86,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

