WAX Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Billion (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $261.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029170 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,813,351,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,849,982 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

