Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.85% of Marcus worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Marcus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marcus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $562.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

