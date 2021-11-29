Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of Meritage Homes worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.