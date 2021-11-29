Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.37 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

